Musical Chairs Of Quarterbacks

WOW!! It has been an insane couple days when it comes to Quarterbacks and who’s going to what team. There was so much speculation about Tom Brady. There was a possibility for him to come to the Colts but as you may know by now, that’s not the case. We actually ended up getting Philip Rivers for 1 year at $25 million! It’s literally been a musical chairs of QBs.
Here’s the list of changes
Philip Rivers is coming to the Colts
Tom Brady is going to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Teddy Bridgewater is going to the Carolina Panthers
Nick Foles is going to the Chicago Bears – Trubisky will stay in Chicago
Drew Brees – was a free agent but the Saints are keeping him on.
Unknowns = Jacoby Brissett, Cam Newton, Jamise Winston. There will be many more unknowns as the draft happens.