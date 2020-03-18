Dustin
Musical Chairs Of Quarterbacks

AFC Championship: Baltimore Ravens Vs. New England Patriots

WOW!! It has been an insane couple days when it comes to Quarterbacks and who’s going to what team. There was so much speculation about Tom Brady. There was a possibility for him to come to the Colts but as you may know by now, that’s not the case. We actually ended up getting Philip Rivers for 1 year at $25 million! It’s literally been a musical chairs of QBs.

Here’s the list of changes

Philip Rivers is coming to the Colts

Tom Brady is going to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Teddy Bridgewater is going to the Carolina Panthers

Nick Foles is going to the Chicago Bears – Trubisky will stay in Chicago

Drew Brees – was a free agent but the Saints are keeping him on.

Unknowns = Jacoby Brissett, Cam Newton, Jamise Winston. There will be many more unknowns as the draft happens.

