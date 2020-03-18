Indy
All Simon Malls To Close Through March 29th Due To Coronavirus

Indianapolis

Source: ullstein bild / Getty

The Simon Malls will temporarily close all properties across the country beginning Wednesday night.

Accoring to the company’s site facilities will shut down at 7PM Wednesday and plan to reopen on March 29th.

The Indiana locations that will be affected by this are:

  • Castleton Square (Indianapolis)
  • Circle Centre Mall (Indianapolis)
  • College Mall  (Bloomington)
  • The Fashion Mall (Indianapolis)
  • Greenwood Park Mall (Greenwood)
  • Hamilton Town Center (Noblesville)
  • Indiana Premium Outlets (Ediburgh)
  • Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets (Michigan City)
  • Tippecanoe Mall (Lafayette)
  • University Park Mall (Mishawaka)

Source: Simon Mall 

