The Weeknd Reveals ‘After Hours’ Tracklist

The Weeknd has revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album, After Hours. The album is due out this Friday. (3/20) It appears that there is not a single feature on this 14-track album. Check it out below!

The Weeknd has been posting several video teasers for the album on social media.

So far we’ve heard “Heartless,” “Blinding Lights,” “After Hours,” and “Scared To Live.” He has also released an “After Hours” short film. After Hours is a follow up to his 2016 album Starboy.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: