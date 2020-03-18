Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Weeknd Reveals ‘After Hours’ Tracklist

The Weeknd After Hours Tour

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

The Weeknd has revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album, After Hours.  The album is due out this Friday. (3/20)  It appears that there is not a single feature on this 14-track album.  Check it out below!

View this post on Instagram

Track List… 3 MORE DAYS

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on

The Weeknd has been posting several video teasers for the album on social media.

So far we’ve heard “Heartless,” “Blinding Lights,” “After Hours,” and “Scared To Live.”  He has also released an “After Hours” short filmAfter Hours is a follow up to his 2016 album Starboy.

