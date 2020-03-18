Entertainment News
Amanda Bynes Posts Then Deletes Pregnancy Announcement

Amanda Bynes

Source: Splash / Splash News

Amanda Bynes has been laying low for the last few years, as she’s been in recovery.  (Who can forget the infamous twitter rant in 2013?!)  Well, she recently joined Instagram, and I have not been able to stop checking out her posts!  A lot has happened over the past few months. Bynes recently got a face tat, and announced that she was engaged to a guy named Paul.

View this post on Instagram

My love 🖤

A post shared by Amanda Bynes (@amandabynesreal) on

The couple recently broke up, but she posted the above photo after the news had broke.  To make the situation even more confusing, Bynes announced last night via Instagram in a now deleted post, that she is expecting.  She captioned the post of her ultrasound “Baby on board!” Check out the screenshot below!

Whatever is going on with Amanda, we wish her and baby good health and happiness!

Close