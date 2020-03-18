Amanda Bynes Posts Then Deletes Pregnancy Announcement

Amanda Bynes has been laying low for the last few years, as she’s been in recovery. (Who can forget the infamous twitter rant in 2013?!) Well, she recently joined Instagram, and I have not been able to stop checking out her posts! A lot has happened over the past few months. Bynes recently got a face tat, and announced that she was engaged to a guy named Paul.

The couple recently broke up, but she posted the above photo after the news had broke. To make the situation even more confusing, Bynes announced last night via Instagram in a now deleted post, that she is expecting. She captioned the post of her ultrasound “Baby on board!” Check out the screenshot below!

Amanda Bynes announces that she’s pregnant with her first child 👶: “Baby on board!” pic.twitter.com/i38RRLkurx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 18, 2020

Whatever is going on with Amanda, we wish her and baby good health and happiness!

