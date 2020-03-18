Indy
If You Have Questions About/Symptoms Of Coronavirus, These Resources Can Help

Below are several resources for Indiana residents who may have questions about the Coronavirus or think they need to be screened.

Indiana State Department of Health:  

General questions or healthcare provider inquiries about Coronavirus (COVID-19) may be directed to the 24/7 ISDH Call Center at  877-826-0011 or email epiresource@isdh.in.gov.

Virtual Doctors:

Several doctors offices are offering virtual visits to keep their patients safe. Visit these websites for more information.

IU Virtual Visits
Community Health
We will continue to update these resources as we learn more.

