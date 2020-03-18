Entertainment News
‘Netflix Party’ Allows You To Still Watch Netflix WITH Your Friends

Stranger Things

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Netflix and chill isn’t entirely cancelled. Google Chrome has created an extension called Netflix Party that allows groups of friends to simultaneously stream any Netflix movie/show on their computers at the same time. There is also chat room features so you can share your reactions as you watch. It’s a pretty simple process to enjoy Netflix Party. If you have a Netflix subscription, all you need to do is go to netflixparty.com on a Google Chrome browser and click “Get Netflix Party for free!” Here’s a list of some of binge-worthy content!

