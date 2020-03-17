Camila Cabello Encourages Meditation To Help with Stress and Anxiety

Camila Cabello shared on Instagram how she uses meditation to help deal with the anxiety and mixed up emotions similar to what you might be feeling in a difficult time such as this:

“meditation has changed my life in the last few months,” she wrote. “I didn’t share this with you guys at the time because honestly I was just trying to be okay, but I was experiencing severe anxiety. it was meditation- it was practicing every single day multiple times a day that has been healing me, and, more than just helping me manage strong emotions like anxiety and stress, it’s making me a better human.”

“not only does it help in times like this with stress and anxiety, meditation is the practice of strengthening habits like empathy, love, and compassion- making you feel more connected to not only everybody around you , but living beings in general like animals, plants, and the earth, which is a living being, itself,” she continued. “In times like these, especially as young people, even if we are healthy, it’s important to practice compassion and help others that could be suffering. We are in this together, let’s not be indifferent to others risk. it’s our responsibility to do whatever it takes to keep everyone safe.

Science-based benefits of meditation:

Reduces stress

controls anxiety

promotes emotional health

enhances self-awareness

lengthens attention span

may reduce memory loss

increases positive feelings and actions towards self and others

improves sleep

can decrease blood pressure

Suggested apps for guided meditation – Calm, Headspace, The Mindfulness App

