Philip Rivers Comes To The Colts

Lucas Oil Stadium

Source: Jennifer Aldridge|@jenn.alyse / iONEDigital

I feel like we saw this coming! After Tom Brady was out as a front runner, Philip Rivers became more of the favorite. According to ESPN.com, Philip Rivers and the Colts have reached an agreement for one year and $25 million dollars! I don’t hate this move. They can get a quarterback in the draft and he can learn under Rivers for the year. We also have one of the best Offensive Lines to protect him. He’ll need a couple more weapons on offense but this could be good. Now, it’s all about the draft and the Colts don’t have a first round pick. No official statement from the Cols at this time.

 

 

