Indiana Confirms Second Death by Coronavirus: 30 Cases Statewide

Today the state of Indiana confirmed the state’s second coronavirus-related death. The patient is a Johnson County adult over the age of 60 who had been hospitalized.

There are now 30 confirmed cases of coronavirus state wide. The new cases involve residents of Lake (2), Franklin (2), and Marion (2) counties.

The Indiana State Department of Health announced the new cases Tuesday morning.

Lake and Franklin counties had no confirmed cases of coronavirus before today.

We don’t have any information on these new cases at this time.

ISDH is tracking cases daily on in.gov/coronavirus/.

Source: CBS4 Indy.

 

