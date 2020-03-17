Jared Leto Is Just Finding Out About COVID-19 Outbreak

It seems like everyone in the world seems to know what’s going on with the COVID-19 outbreak…except for Jared Leto. The 48-year-old actor shared via Instagram that he actually had no idea what was going on due to the fact that he was on a 12 day silent meditation in the desert. He was completely isolated and didn’t have access to any sort of news or social media. Check out his statement below.

Hollywood has been hit by the Caronavirus. Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, both tested positive for COVID-19. Actor Idris Elba also announced that he had also tested positive, even though he was showing no symptoms. It is best to practice social distancing at this time. Stay informed and stay safe!

