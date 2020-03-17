Penguins Roam Free at Shedd Aquarium

Here’s something to brighten your day – penguins roaming free! The Shedd Aquarium in Chicago will be closed to the public until March 29th. However, they will have animal care staff onsite 24/7 to look after the animals. During this time, some of the penguins are getting to go on mini field trips around the aquarium visiting the other animal friends.

The adventure continues! 🐧🐧

This morning, Edward and Annie explored Shedd’s rotunda. They are a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins, which means they are together for nesting season. Springtime is nesting season for penguins at Shedd, and this year is no different! (1/3) 👇 pic.twitter.com/VdxN3oQAfe — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020

Shedd Aquarium announced on Twitter they will continue to provide digital coverage of the penguins and other animals as well.

