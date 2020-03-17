National
Penguins Roam Free at Shedd Aquarium

Here’s something to brighten your day – penguins roaming free! The Shedd Aquarium in Chicago will be closed to the public until March 29th. However, they will have animal care staff onsite 24/7 to look after the animals. During this time, some of the penguins are getting to go on mini field trips around the aquarium visiting the other animal friends.

Shedd Aquarium announced on Twitter they will continue to provide digital coverage of the penguins and other animals as well.

