WWE Announces No Fans At Wrestlemania 36 Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Well, this year’s Wrestlemania is going to be weird.  Yep, it is the latest event that has been affected by the coronavirus outbreak.  WWE has announced that no fans will be attending their biggest event of the year, Wrestlemania 36. The show will go on; however, it will take place in Orlando at the WWE performance center.  Below is the statement that was released by the WWE.

“In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.”

We’ve gotten a taste of how this will feel, as the both RAW and SmackDown have recently moved to Orlando with no live audiences.  Over 70,000 people were expected to attend Wrestlemania on April 5th.  Check out the reactions of some of the WWE superstars below:

NXT TakeOver and the WWE Hall Of Fame induction ceremony will not take place as scheduled.  *Sigh* I guess I’ll just have to chant “this is awesome” really loud from my couch, all by myself, to make up for the awkward silence.

