Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Taylor Swift Urges Fans To Practice Social Distancing

Taylor Swift @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Photos

Source: Andrew Rose / Radio One Indy

Taylor Swift is urging her fans to practice social distancing amid the COVID-19 outbreak.  Swift took to Instagram recently to encourage her fans to take the Coronavirus outbreak seriously and stay home.  Read the message she posted on her Instagram story below.

image

@taylorswift Instagram

She also took it a step further and shared a picture of her cat, Meredith self quarantining…in case you weren’t exactly sure how it’s supposed to be done.

I’m with Taylor on this one.  Let’s all remember that just because we may be in good health, doesn’t mean we can’t be carriers and spread it around.  Think about others before yourself and just stay home.

RELATED:  Governor Holcomb Announces Steps To Slow The Spread of COVID-19

First Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Indiana

Caronavirus , COVID-19 , fans , practice , Self Distance , taylor swift , Urges

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close