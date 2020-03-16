40 Things To Do When Your Stuck At Home – The Self Care Guru

Here’s a list of some fun things to keep you busy while you’re stuck at home during quarantine or while practicing social distancing:
- Deep clean your house
- Reorganize furniture
- Goal setting
- At-home manicure/pedicure
- Learn and cook new recipes
- Read a book
- Paint your house
- Paint a canvas
- Look through old pictures
- Start a new TV show
- Have a movie themed movie marathon (90’s binge, Star Wars, Leonardo DiCaprio)
- FaceTime your friends
- Journal
- Puzzles
- Learn a new skill on YouTube
- Exercise
- Go outside and enjoy nature
- Clean out your inbox
- Social media cleanse (unfollowing spree, fresh up your feed)
- Doodle
- Download nostalgic apps (candy crush, flappy bird, words with friends)
- Watch a documentary about a topic you’re unfamiliar with
- Learn the choreography to your favorite music video
- Clean out your closet
- Write a letter to yourself for 10 years from now
- Board/card games
- Practice meditation
- Take a bubble bath (or 10)
- Clean out your beauty supplies/get rid of old makeup
- Plan your next trip or vacation (when travel is safe again)
- Go viral on TikTok
- Reminiscence the golden age of Vine on YouTube
- Watch old reality shows (I recommend early KUTK episodes and anything from VH1)
- Create a vision board
- Stretch and do yoga
- Dig up your old social media accounts/go through old Facebook pictures
- Go crazy on Disney+
- Listen to a podcast
- Become invested in a conspiracy theory
- Text your ex lol kidding but you really could. That’d be interesting
