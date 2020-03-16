40 Things To Do When Your Stuck At Home – The Self Care Guru

Mallory
Here’s a list of some fun things to keep you busy while you’re stuck at home during quarantine or while practicing social distancing:

  1. Deep clean your house
  2. Reorganize furniture
  3. Goal setting
  4. At-home manicure/pedicure
  5. Learn and cook new recipes
  6. Read a book
  7. Paint your house
  8. Paint a canvas
  9. Look through old pictures
  10. Start a new TV show
  11. Have a movie themed movie marathon (90’s binge, Star Wars, Leonardo DiCaprio)
  12. FaceTime your friends
  13. Journal
  14. Puzzles
  15. Learn a new skill on YouTube
  16. Exercise
  17. Go outside and enjoy nature
  18. Clean out your inbox
  19. Social media cleanse (unfollowing spree, fresh up your feed)
  20. Doodle
  21. Download nostalgic apps (candy crush, flappy bird, words with friends)
  22. Watch a documentary about a topic you’re unfamiliar with
  23. Learn the choreography to your favorite music video
  24. Clean out your closet
  25. Write a letter to yourself for 10 years from now
  26. Board/card games
  27. Practice meditation
  28. Take a bubble bath (or 10)
  29. Clean out your beauty supplies/get rid of old makeup
  30. Plan your next trip or vacation (when travel is safe again)
  31. Go viral on TikTok
  32. Reminiscence the golden age of Vine on YouTube
  33. Watch old reality shows (I recommend early KUTK episodes and anything from VH1)
  34. Create a vision board
  35. Stretch and do yoga
  36. Dig up your old social media accounts/go through old Facebook pictures
  37. Go crazy on Disney+
  38. Listen to a podcast
  39. Become invested in a conspiracy theory
  40. Text your ex lol kidding but you really could. That’d be interesting
