Indy 500 Is Still Happening As Of Now

101st Indianapolis 500 - Practice

Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

The CDC has asked that all events over 50 people within the next 8 weeks be cancelled or postponed. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway posted a statement on social media. “We are planning for all contingencies and will be prepared to run the GMR Grand Prix and Indy 500 as the COVID-19 situation permits. Nothing about the Snake Pit, Carb Day or Legends day as of now. If there are announcements for those events we will be sure to let you know. For now, this is all we have from IMS.

 

