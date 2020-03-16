Idris Elba Tested Positive For The Coronavirus

Idris Elba took to twitter earlier today to announce that we was diagnosed with Covid 19/coronavirus. He talks about not having symptoms but he found out that he was around a person who had it so he got the test done. This is a great reminder that, you may not have symptoms but have it. If you think you were exposed to the Coronavirus please quarantine yourself until you begin to see symptoms and can then get tested. Please be safe and wash your hands. Try to avoid groups of people larger than

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

