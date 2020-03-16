Indiana Gov. Holcomb Announces Steps To Slow The Spread of COVID-19

Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb held a press conference today to give an update on testing, cases and ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state of Indiana.

Some of the directives given were:

Indiana will adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for large events and mass gatherings. The guidance recommends no in-person events of more than 50 people.

Bars, nightclubs and restaurants are required to close to in-person patrons and may provide take-out and delivery services through the end of March

Under the current guidance for schools, 273 public school districts are closed, using e-learning days, or on spring break and have announced a future closure. The Department of Education is working with the remaining 16 school corporations to determine their next steps and needs

The Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites, which are closed on Mondays, will close to the public beginning Tuesday

The visitors center at White River State Park will close

Indiana state parks and recreation centers, including state park inns, remain open. Restaurants will convert operations to take-out and delivery

Communities are encouraged to work together to provide child care options for all who need assistance and delivery services of meals and other necessities for senior citizens

Hoosiers who can donate blood are encouraged to visit local blood centers. Blood supplies are low.

For more information you can go to the ISDH website at: https://on.in.gov/COVID19

and the CDC website at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Live Nation Planning To Pause All Concerts Due To Coronavirus

The Self Care Guru Pro-Tip 18: Lizzo Leads Mass Meditation on IG Live During Coronavirus Crisis

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: