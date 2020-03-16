Coronavirus (COVID-19)
HomeCoronavirus (COVID-19)

Indiana Gov. Holcomb Announces Steps To Slow The Spread of COVID-19

 

US-VOTE-REPUBLICANS-CONVENTION

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb held a press conference today to give an update on testing, cases and ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state of Indiana.

Some of the directives given were:

  • Indiana will adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for large events and mass gatherings. The guidance recommends no in-person events of more than 50 people.
  • Bars, nightclubs and restaurants are required to close to in-person patrons and may provide take-out and delivery services through the end of March
  • Under the current guidance for schools, 273 public school districts are closed, using e-learning days, or on spring break and have announced a future closure. The Department of Education is working with the remaining 16 school corporations to determine their next steps and needs
  • The Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites, which are closed on Mondays, will close to the public beginning Tuesday
  • The visitors center at White River State Park will close
  • Indiana state parks and recreation centers, including state park inns, remain open. Restaurants will convert operations to take-out and delivery
  • Communities are encouraged to work together to provide child care options for all who need assistance and delivery services of meals and other necessities for senior citizens
  • Hoosiers who can donate blood are encouraged to visit local blood centers. Blood supplies are low.

 

For more information you can go to the ISDH website at: https://on.in.gov/COVID19

and the CDC website at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Live Nation Planning To Pause All Concerts Due To Coronavirus

The Self Care Guru Pro-Tip 18: Lizzo Leads Mass Meditation on IG Live During Coronavirus Crisis

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close