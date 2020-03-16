Indiana Gov. Holcomb Announces Steps To Slow The Spread of COVID-19

Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb held a press conference today to give an update on testing, cases and ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state of Indiana.
Some of the directives given were:
- Indiana will adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for large events and mass gatherings. The guidance recommends no in-person events of more than 50 people.
- Bars, nightclubs and restaurants are required to close to in-person patrons and may provide take-out and delivery services through the end of March
- Under the current guidance for schools, 273 public school districts are closed, using e-learning days, or on spring break and have announced a future closure. The Department of Education is working with the remaining 16 school corporations to determine their next steps and needs
- The Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites, which are closed on Mondays, will close to the public beginning Tuesday
- The visitors center at White River State Park will close
- Indiana state parks and recreation centers, including state park inns, remain open. Restaurants will convert operations to take-out and delivery
- Communities are encouraged to work together to provide child care options for all who need assistance and delivery services of meals and other necessities for senior citizens
- Hoosiers who can donate blood are encouraged to visit local blood centers. Blood supplies are low.
For more information you can go to the ISDH website at: https://on.in.gov/COVID19
and the CDC website at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
Live Nation Planning To Pause All Concerts Due To Coronavirus
The Self Care Guru Pro-Tip 18: Lizzo Leads Mass Meditation on IG Live During Coronavirus Crisis
Also On RadioNOW 100.9: