Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Home

Coronavirus Special Report from Open Lines Your Eye on the Community Program Featuring Dr. Virginia Caine

On Sunday, March 15, 2020, Open Lines Your Eye of the Community, the community show for Hot 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC,  had Dr. Virginia Caine MD, Marion County Public Health Department Director., in to talk about the Coronavirus and take questions from listeners.

Show hosts Cameron Ridle and Ebony Chappel are also joined by AM 1310 The Light’s Community Connection host Tina Cosby.

You can listen to Cameron Ridle and Ebony Chappel every Sunday 8-9 am on 106.7 WTLC and Hot 96.3

You can listen to Tina Cosby every weekday afternoon 1-3 pm on AM 1310 The Light also streaming on 92.7 FM.

106.7 wtlc , am 1310 the light , Community , coronavirus , Hot 96.3 , open lines , radioone

