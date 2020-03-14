Coronavirus (COVID-19)
The Self Care Guru Pro-Tip 18: Lizzo Leads Mass Meditation on IG Live During Coronavirus Crisis

While we are all taking extra health precautions right now, it’s important to also take care of your mental and emotional health too. Lizzo announced on Thursday she would be hosting a 30-minute meditation via Instagram Live. “Goin live tomorrow morning to do a mass meditation, we need healing from fear during this global crisis. If you with me join me with a high vibration and any sanitizer you got. ❤️”

During the guided meditation, Lizzo remained open and real. “There’s the disease, and then there’s the fear of the disease,” Lizzo said. “Fear can spread so much hatred and negative energy. I wanted to empower everyone and let you all know you have power. We all have power. You have power to eliminate fear. We have the power to reduce the fear that is being heightened. This is a very serious pandemic. This is a very serious thing that we’re all experiencing together. Whether it’s a good thing or a tragic thing — the one thing we will always have is togetherness. We’ll always be connected on this planet.”

 

