Mindy Kaling Writes Sweet Message to Taylor Swift

Mindy Kaling is one of the most talented women in the industry. (I mean, I know I’m not the only one watching The Office on repeat every night.) Another extremely talented female in the biz, Taylor Swift, of course! Mindy recently watched Taylor’s Miss Americana documentary and tweeted a sweet message after watching it. Check it out below.

I absolutely loved #MissAmericana, the @taylorswift13 documentary. I loved her music but now I love her (that’s weird to say about someone I’ve never met). If you make your own art, if you’ve ever been underestimated, if you love and worry about your mom, it’s a must see! — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 13, 2020

In the documentary, Taylor opens up about finding her voice and her mother’s battle with cancer. I love seeing a talented queen acknowledge and lift up another talented queen!

