Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Mindy Kaling Writes Sweet Message to Taylor Swift

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals

Source: Anthony Harvey / Getty

Mindy Kaling is one of the most talented women in the industry. (I mean, I know I’m not the only one watching The Office on repeat every night.)  Another extremely talented female in the biz, Taylor Swift, of course!  Mindy recently watched Taylor’s Miss Americana documentary and tweeted a sweet message after watching it.  Check it out below.

In the documentary, Taylor opens up about finding her voice and her mother’s battle with cancer.  I love seeing a talented queen acknowledge and lift up another talented queen!

RELATED: WATCH: Taylor Swift ‘The Man’ Video

Taylor Swift Signs Deal With Universal Publishing Group

Documentary , message , Mindy Kaling , Miss Americana , sweet , taylor swift , writes

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close