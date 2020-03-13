Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Madi Hangs With Selena Gomez After Ending Things With Peter

PUMA x SELENA GOMEZ

Source: Courtesy of PUMA / Courtesy of PUMA

SO MUCH BACHELOR DRAMA!!!  So Madison announced via Instagram that she and Peter have decided to go their separate ways.  (Girl, you dodged a bullet on that one. Barb would have made your life hell!)  She stated in her post that she will always be Peter’s “biggest fan.”

View this post on Instagram

So incredibly thankful for this amazing journey I’ve had the honor of being a part of. I have grown so much and am stronger than I was going in. I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace. As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did. @pilot_pete you are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan. And to the amazing women I met this season, I will love you for life. Thank you @abcnetwork for allowing me to embark on this journey. ❤️

A post shared by Madison Prewett (@madiprew) on

But not too long after the announcement, she was spotted getting a good girl hang in with Selena Gomez.  Madi popped up in Selena’s Insta story, which showed them shopping in Target.  They were buying some board games.

I don’t know why, but I am SO HAPPY they are friends!  They both seem like such genuine and kind girls.  I’m sure Selena’s new album Rare is getting Madi through this break up.

RELATED: Dear Pilot Pete’s Mom, Barb…IT’S NOT ABOUT YOU!

Peter’s Brother Throws Shade At Madison On Instagram

It’s Official! The New Bachelorette Is...

Break Up , end , Madi , Madison , peter , relationship , selena gomez , the bachelor

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close