Fur Friday: Estelle

If you didn’t know, we at RadioNow are animal lovers, especially our girl Jules. Because we love them so much, we want to make sure all shelter pets find their forever homes. Jules recently sat down with Meghan Bousely from the Humane Society for Hamilton County along with a special fury friend that is available for adoption. Megan told Julie all about Estelle, the snuggly, treat-loving, wiggle butt.

If you want to adopt Estelle or learn more about pet adoption, Pitbull Education Month, or Wine, Wags, and Whiskers, visit hamiltonhumane.com. To learn more about the mission of the Humane Society of Hamilton County, check out Emily’s interview with Megan for Indy’s Connection.

Since she is so cute, how about one more picture before you go?

