Kehlani Gets Caught In A “Toxic” Situation [NEW MUSIC]

I never understood how people could get hooked off of sex. Maybe I’ve never had none that was that damn good. I’d like to think the reasoning is I’m just a cold-hearted human being. It’s nothing to brag about but I can separate sex from emotions.

“Toxic” has been this generation’s new favorite term. I hate it. Just like “Savage.” Both of those words have negative energy attached to it. We have to be careful what how we label the people we tie ourselves to. Words have power. But yeah…. even though I HATE the word…. I really LIKE the song. Check it out:

