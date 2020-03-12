Billie Eilish Postpones ‘WHERE DO WE GO?’ Tour

Earlier today (Thursday), Governor, Eric Holcomb announced that he is limiting nonessential gatherings to 250 people. It was almost inevitable that Billie Eilish would postpone her upcoming tour dates for the ‘WHERE DO WE GO’ tour, including Indianapolis scheduled for March 25th. Billie shared on social media, “i’m so sad to do this but we need to postpone these dates to keep everyone safe. we’ll let you know when they can be rescheduled. please keep yourselves healthy. i love you.”
Details on the postponed dates will be announced soon. All tickets will be honored for the new dates.
