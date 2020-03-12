Radio One Exclusives
Live Nation Planning To Pause All Concerts Due To Coronavirus

Live Nation Entertainment company logo seen displayed on a

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

In the wake of the coronavirus affecting everything from sports to massive events and conventions, the music industry and especially festival season is getting hit hard.

Live Nation has recognized the concerns over the spread of the coronavirus and is instructing its touring shows to return home, according to Billboard. The news affects all Live Nation related tours, both domestic and internationally.

On Thursday (Mar. 12), LN told employees that it was putting the pause button on current touring arena shows through the end of March. A few shows set to play on Thursday and Friday will take place but beginning Saturday, the remainder of shows beginning this weekend will be postponed. The touring giant is also instructing employees to work remotely and not come into the office and their Beverly Hills headquarters will mostly be closed up until the end of the month.

Live Nation has said they are not planning any layoffs and company officials told staff that it will be able to weather the closure.

Close