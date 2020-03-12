Coronavirus (COVID-19)
List Of Movies Postponed

No Time To Die

Source: No Time To Die / MGM

Looks like all the major movies that are supposed to come out in March and April are all being postponed. Make’s sense. The sales would be super low and I don’t think people really want to be in a closed environment with that many people! I don’t!  Some longer than others! Fast 9, the next movie in the Fast and Furious franchise is being moved to April of next year! That’s nuts!! Below are all the movies being postponed!

Mulan

James Bond “No Time To Die”

Sonic The Hedge Hog

Peter Rabbit 2

Fast 9 – April 2nd 2021

A Quiet Place 2

