WATCH: Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Trailer Starring Jamie Foxx

Pixar’s latest film, Soul, officially has a trailer! The film follows Joe Gardner, who is a musician that seems to have lost his love for music. He ends up being transported out of his body, and finds his way back with a little help from a young soul. Joe Gardner is voiced by Jamie Foxx. Tina Fey, Quest Love, and Daveed Diggs also are voicing characters. I think this movie looks pretty cute! Check out the trailer below!

Soul is set to hit theaters June 19th.

