Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Major College Basketball Conferences Cancel Championship Tournaments Over CoronaVirus Concerns

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 12 Big Ten Tournament - Michigan v Rutgers

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Looks like March Madness is in trouble.

The Big Ten, SEC and AAC have announced that they will be canceling their conference tournaments. This is following smaller conferences such as the MAC and Ivy League who also canceled their tournaments.

The Big Ten released a statement saying: The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.

The University of Maryland was the 3rd seed in the Big Ten Tournament and was one of the favorites to win.

College Sports Insider Brett McMurphy announced that the Big 12 will be canceling their tournament as well.

Conference USA, Pac 12 and Atlantic 10 Conferences have made the decision to cancel as well.

We will have more as it comes available.

 

Major College Basketball Conferences Cancel Championship Tournaments Over CoronaVirus Concerns  was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close