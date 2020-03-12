Entertainment News
Peter’s Brother Throws Shade At Madison On Instagram

ABC's "The Bachelor" - Season 24

So The Bachelor drama continues!  Looks like Peter’s mom isn’t the ONLY one in the family that seems to have a problem with Madison.  Turns out Peter’s younger brother, Jack, isn’t a fan either.

While doing some slight stalking on Jack’s recent Instagram post, I found this gem in the comments.  WOWZAS!

His reply to one fan said, “Half these people don’t even have the slightest clue as to how far Madi is from what the TV shows.”  UMMMMMMM, excuse me?!  And let me guess…the TV also portrayed your mom, Barb, different than what she actually is?  *insert massive eye roll here*  I think seeing how Madi handled being attacked by Barb ON LIVE TV shows us everything we need to know about her character.  That wasn’t editing.  SHE IS A QUEEN!

