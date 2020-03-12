Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Mark Cuban Will Financially Support Mavs Employees During NBA Suspension

Miami Heat v Dallas Mavericks

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

This news we like to hear!  The NBA announced that they have suspended the season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for COVID-19.  With the coronavirus becoming a global pandemic, announced by the WHO, many events are being cancelled or postponed.  Obviously this is going to be hard for all these employees and their families who are just out of work until the spread of coronavirus is under control.

Mark Cuban says that he’s already working on a plan for Mavericks employees during this time.  Check out what he had to say below.

He continued, that this suspension is bigger than basketball.

He then told Get Up ESPN that Mavs employees will get paid as if they worked for the next few game.

The NBA season is on suspension until further notice, but has not been cancelled as of yet.

RELATED: Tom Hanks & Wife, Rita Wilson, Test Positive for Coronavirus

 

coronavirus , COVID-19 , Employees , Finacially , mark cuban , Mavs , nba , support , suspension

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close