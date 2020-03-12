Mark Cuban Will Financially Support Mavs Employees During NBA Suspension

This news we like to hear! The NBA announced that they have suspended the season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for COVID-19. With the coronavirus becoming a global pandemic, announced by the WHO, many events are being cancelled or postponed. Obviously this is going to be hard for all these employees and their families who are just out of work until the spread of coronavirus is under control.
Mark Cuban says that he’s already working on a plan for Mavericks employees during this time. Check out what he had to say below.
He continued, that this suspension is bigger than basketball.
He then told Get Up ESPN that Mavs employees will get paid as if they worked for the next few game.
The NBA season is on suspension until further notice, but has not been cancelled as of yet.
RELATED: Tom Hanks & Wife, Rita Wilson, Test Positive for Coronavirus