The NBA Suspends Season ‘Until Further Notice’

The NBA has announced the 2019-20 season has been suspended indefinitely after Utah Jazz player, Rudy Gobert, has tested positive for the Coronavirus. Tonight’s game between the The Jazz’s and Oklahoma City Thunder was cancelled just moments before the scheduled tip-off and fans were sent home. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder players are under quarantine in Oklahoma City. The NBA stated on social media, “The affected player was not in the arena. The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of [Wednesday’s] schedule until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

