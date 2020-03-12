Entertainment News
Tom Hanks and Wife, Rita Wilson, Test Positive for Coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson reveled they have both been diagnosed after testing positive for Coronavirus while in Australia where Hanks is set to begin production on a film.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches,” he wrote on social media. “Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.” He added that he and Ms. Wilson “will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”

coronavirus , Diagnosed , Rita Wilson , Tested positive , tom hanks

