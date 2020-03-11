Workouts To Do From Home

Avoiding the gym because of the Coronavirus? Here’s some workouts you can do from home:
- Resistance Bands
- Yoga –
- Pilates / Body Weight — No equipment necessary! You’ll be using your own bodyweight for these workouts. Check out Fitness Blender and Blogities – hundreds of workouts that are guaranteed to make you work up a sweat!
- Abs –
- Learn the choreography to Britney Spears music videos – yes, I actually do this for a workout. I’m just trying to look like Britney circa 2001
