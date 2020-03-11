Dustin
Harvey Weinstein Sentenced!

 

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years for rape and criminal sexual assault. WOW!!! Apparently a couple days before his sentencing, Weinstein’s attorney’s ask for a 5 year sentence. The minimum he could get for a convicted rapist. He could have gotten 30 years with the combined charges. Not sure what I was expecting here but I wasn’t expecting 23 years. 10-15 maybe? Personally he should be locked up for the rest of his life. This wasn’t a one time occurrence. Obviously the guy has issues and could absolutely attempt to do this again!

Hollywood reacts in a big way!!

