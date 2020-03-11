Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

World Health Organization Declares Coronavirus A Pandemic

SWITZERLAND-HEALTH-VIRUS-WHO

Source: FABRICE COFFRINI / Getty

On Wednesday, The World Health Organization gave an update on the Coronavirus COVID-19 after cases and deaths from the illness have risen around the world. They officially declared the illness a pandemic.

See Also: Coronavirus Causing Music Festival Cancellations!

The World Health Organization officials have been reluctant to categorize the virus as a pandemic. A pandemic is defined as an illness that spreads throughout the entire world.

The World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke at a press conference at the organization’s headquarters in Geneva. he stated “In the past two weeks the number of cases outside China has increased thirteenfold and the number of affected countries has tripled,” he also added,  “In the days and weeks ahead, we expect to see the number of cases, the number of deaths and the number of affected countries to climb even higher.”

Related: Avon Schools Closed For Two Weeks Due To Coronavirus

Tedros said this was the first time a coronavirus has caused a pandemic. Other historical pandemics include the Spanish Flu, the Asian Flu, and HIV/AIDS.

World Health Organization Declares Coronavirus A Pandemic  was originally published on praiseindy.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close