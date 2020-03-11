Nikki Bella Opens Up About Sex Life While Pregnant

The Bella twins are both expecting, and they dished some details about how they stay intimate during their pregnancies. While speaking with Vanessa Lachey on The Bellas Podcast, she shared some advice with Nikki, who is a first time mom-to-be.
View this post on Instagram
And on the #bellaspodcast today we update you all on our pregnancies, the making of our memoir Incomparable, debate in Heel vs Babyface about the @netflix hit show Love is Blind, and I kill a rumor that I’m so over seeing as a headline! Already had to deal with comments in my last quote posted and I’m hoping people like that listen and stop with their comments. My world of quotes and my own words don’t reveal around one thing. ☺️🌏 Make sure to tune in! Click link in bio! Or swipe up in IG story!
Vanessa says what keeps her relationship sizzling with her husband, Nick Lachey, is doing it in the shower. Well, okay then! Nikki then opened up about her sex life with her fiance Artem Chigvintsev. Nikki says she’s busy, and very hormonal at the moment, but she still tries to make time for Artem. She revealed, “Our sex life goes so on and off. And I don’t know if it’s me.” Nikki continued, “I will admit, last night it was the first time that I told him, ‘Hey, can you massage my boobs?’ And then I pushed the hand lower and was like, ‘Can you massage down there, too? Thanks.'”
Vanessa then shared with the twins that apparently coconut oil was a saving grace for a pregnant friend’s love life. Read more on the story here. Total Bellas returns to E! on Thursday, April 9th.