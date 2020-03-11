Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nikki Bella Opens Up About Sex Life While Pregnant

Nikki & Brie Bella during an appearance on NBC&apos;s &apos;The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.&apos;

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

The Bella twins are both expecting, and they dished some details about how they stay intimate during their pregnancies.  While speaking with Vanessa Lachey on The Bellas Podcast, she shared some advice with Nikki, who is a first time mom-to-be.

Vanessa says what keeps her relationship sizzling with her husband, Nick Lachey, is doing it in the shower.  Well, okay then!  Nikki then opened up about her sex life with her fiance Artem Chigvintsev.  Nikki says she’s busy, and very hormonal at the moment, but she still tries to make time for Artem.  She revealed, “Our sex life goes so on and off. And I don’t know if it’s me.” Nikki continued, “I will admit, last night it was the first time that I told him, ‘Hey, can you massage my boobs?’ And then I pushed the hand lower and was like, ‘Can you massage down there, too? Thanks.'”

Vanessa then shared with the twins that apparently coconut oil was a saving grace for a pregnant friend’s love life.  Read more on the story here.  Total Bellas returns to E! on Thursday, April 9th.

Bella Twins , Nikki Bella , Opens Up , Pregnant , Secrets , sex , The Bellas Podcast , Total Bellas , vanessa lachey

