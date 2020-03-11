Get Paid to Binge Disney Classics

How does getting paid to watch your favorite Disney classics sound? Upgraded Points wants to pay you to watch 12 Disney classics over a month and then compare them to their live-action remakes. You’ll be asked to follow a worksheet and take notes tracking specific details in the movies. You’ll also have to share your experience on social. If selected for this dream job, you’ll be paid $1,000 and receive a $100 gift card to purchase a ticket to see Mulan in theaters. Oh and if you don’t have Disney+ no worries – a one-month subscription will also be awarded.
Here’s a list of the Disney movies you’ll be asked to watch along with their remakes:
- 101 Dalmatians
- Alice in Wonderland
- Sleeping Beauty (Remake: Maleficent)
- Cinderella
- The Jungle Book
- Beauty and the Beast
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (Remake: Christopher Robin)
- Dumbo
- Aladdin
- The Lion King
- Lady and the Tramp
- Mulan
According to Upgraded Points, the ideal applicant will have:
- Overall enthusiasm for Disney – you’re the type of person who has Disney soundtracks on your Spotify and immediately signed up for Disney+
- A love for movies, especially the Disney classics
- Strong attention to detail – nothing gets past you!
- The ability and availability to binge-watch 12 movies and their remakes in a short amount of time
- Active social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter
If you 18 years or older and are the ultimate Disney nut, then apply here by April 30th!