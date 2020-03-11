Entertainment News
Get Paid to Binge Disney Classics

How does getting paid to watch your favorite Disney classics sound? Upgraded Points wants to pay you to watch 12 Disney classics over a month and then compare them to their live-action remakes. You’ll be asked to follow a worksheet and take notes tracking specific details in the movies. You’ll also have to share your experience on social. If selected for this dream job, you’ll be paid $1,000 and receive a $100 gift card to purchase a ticket to see Mulan in theaters. Oh and if you don’t have Disney+ no worries – a one-month subscription will also be awarded.

Here’s a list of the Disney movies you’ll be asked to watch along with their remakes:

  • 101 Dalmatians
  • Alice in Wonderland
  • Sleeping Beauty (Remake: Maleficent)
  • Cinderella
  • The Jungle Book
  • Beauty and the Beast
  • The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (Remake: Christopher Robin)
  • Dumbo
  • Aladdin
  • The Lion King
  • Lady and the Tramp
  • Mulan

According to Upgraded Points, the ideal applicant will have:

  • Overall enthusiasm for Disney – you’re the type of person who has Disney soundtracks on your Spotify and immediately signed up for Disney+
  • A love for movies, especially the Disney classics
  • Strong attention to detail – nothing gets past you!
  • The ability and availability to binge-watch 12 movies and their remakes in a short amount of time
  • Active social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter

If you 18 years or older and are the ultimate Disney nut, then apply here by April 30th!

