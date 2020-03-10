Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Disney+ is Reportedly Creating ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Prequel

Opening Night Of Disney's 'Beauty And The Beast'

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

There’s reports that Disney is working on a prequel to Beauty and the Beast. The live-action limited series coming to Diseny+ will be an origin story of Gaston and LeFou. The Hollywoord Reporter says Disney+ is teaming up with Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, the creators of Once Upon a Time. Luke Evans and Josh Gad, who played the characters in the 2017 feature film, will also reprise their roles. The untitled series will reportedly be a six-episode musical and will take place well before the events of the classic story.

Beauty and the beast , Disney , disney princess , Prequel

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close