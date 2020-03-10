Mallory
The Self Guru Pro Tip 15: How Daylight Savings Affects Your Body

Sometimes I think, “really what is the good of daylight savings.” I always feel so out of wack the next day! It turns out moving our clocks an hour in either direction can have some negative effects on our health. In fact, scientists and doctors are pushing for a permanent ban on daylight savings. 

Women asleep in bed

Source: Gary John Norman / Getty

Daylight savings times disrupts our 24-hour natural cycle, or circadian rhythm. Our biological clocks are set in response to exposure to sunlight and darkness. When our internal clock becomes out of sync, some of our bodily functions such as metabolism, blood pressure and hormones that promote sleep and alertness can be thrown out of balance. Lack of proper sleep can also exacerbate depressive feelings, anxiety, irritability, and mental exhaustion! 

It usually only takes a couple days to adjust to the effects of daylight savings and get our bodies back on track. But it would be nice to never have to deal with daylight savings anymore at all.

Daylight Savings , health , Self Care Guru , sleep

