Indy’s Connection: Radiothon Supports St. Jude and Dollar-for-Dollar Pledge Benefits LGBTQ+ on all IU Campuses

This week, host Emily Metheny had the chance to speak with Stephanie Dillion, Regional Development Director for ALSAC, during our sister stations’ radiothon for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on March 5, 2020. The stations 106.7 WTLC, AM 1310 The Light (also on 92.7 FM) and Hot 96.3 hosted the radiothon with support from RadioNOW 100.9, Telemundo Indy, and LaGrande 105.1. Stephanie talked about the hospital, how fundraising is spent on patients and their families, how someone can donate to the hospital, and what one of her favorite St. Jude stories is. You can support St. Jude by going online to stjude.org/give or by becoming a Partner in Hope.

Recently, the Queer Philanthropy Circle at Indiana University had an anonymous donor from the IU LGBTQ+ community pledge a $200,000 match gift to the organization. The dollar-for-dollar match enables the QPC to support their mission and help students and the community across all IU campuses. Founding members David Henry Jacobs and Joyce Rogers joined me in studio to talk about what philanthropy circles do, what the QPC is working towards, what the pledge will do to help students, and more. You can give to the QPC by contacting Jessica Wootten, Associate Director, LGBTQ+ Philanthropy, Indiana University Foundation at jwootten@iu.edu. The deadline to be part of the match is June 30, 2020.

