Avon Schools Closed For Two Weeks Due To Coronavirus

Last week we shared the news that a Indiana man had been diagnosed with the Coronavirus. Following that news Governor Eric J. Holcomb issued a public health emergency declaration.

Monday, Avon schools announced that they would be closing all schools in the community public district for two weeks after officials discovered that on student tested positive for the virus and a second showed symptoms. In a press conference, Superintendent Maggie Hoernemann stated that after the second student showed symptoms, the district was working to determine how many people could be affected, and that number was pretty large. That resulted in the school closing.

Along with regular classes, all extracurricular activities, practices and school events have been cancelled. The schools will have e-learning available and students who need an e-learning alternative can request learning packets.

Since the school regularly provides breakfast and lunch to students, they are offering to-go meal packets for children in the school district. If families want to take advantage of the service, they can pick up those meal packets from 10AM to noon Tuesday in the parking lots of Cedar Elementary (685 S. Avon Ave.) and Avon Middle School North (1251 Dan Jones Road), or the Administration Building from 7:30AM to 4PM Monday through Friday.

Source: Indy Star

