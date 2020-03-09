Lieutenant Dan, 2-Legged Dog, Is Finalist To Be Next Cadbury Bunny

How do we make this happen?! A two-legged dog from Ohio, appropriately named Lieutenant Dan, is a finalist to be the next Cadbury Bunny. Just look at him with those bunny ears! This is clearly a no brainer that Lieutenant Dan should win this contest!
#LieutenantDanforCadbury #CadburyBunnyTryouts
You can vote for LD once per day now through March 18th! You can vote here.
Guess who is a Finalist in the Cadbury Bunny Contest!!! You can vote once per day from now through March 18th! #CadburyBunnyTryouts #LieutenantDanforCadbury
