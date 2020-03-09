National
Lieutenant Dan, 2-Legged Dog, Is Finalist To Be Next Cadbury Bunny

Tshwane Open - Previews

Source: Stuart Franklin / Getty

How do we make this happen?!  A two-legged dog from Ohio, appropriately named Lieutenant Dan, is a finalist to be the next Cadbury Bunny.  Just look at him with those bunny ears!  This is clearly a no brainer that Lieutenant Dan should win this contest!

You can vote for LD once per day now through March 18th!  You can vote here.

