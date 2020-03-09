Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

WATCH: The Weeknd Debuts ‘Scared to Live’ on SNL

The Weeknd and PUMA x XO Collection

Source: Courtesy of PUMA / Courtesy of PUMA

The Weeknd appeared on Saturday Night Live recently to promote his upcoming album, After Hours.  He performed two songs, as well as appeared in a few sketches.  Of course he performed “Blinding Lights,” and debuted a new song called “Scared to Live.” Oneohtrix Point Never joined him for “Scared to Live,” which samples Elton John’s “Your Song.”  Check out his performances below.

The Weeknd joined Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd for a musical sketch called “On The Couch.”

He also appeared the “The Weekend Update” with his own “The Weeknd Update.”

His album, After Hours, is out March 20th.

Blinding Lights , Music , new , performance , Scared to Live , snl , the weeknd , watch

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close