North Carolina woman goes to jail for 100th birthday

Ruth Bryant celebrated her 100th birthday by going to jail. She had it on her bucket list to be arrested.

The Person County Sheriff’s Office helped fulfill Ruth’s unusual wish when two deputies showed up at her assisted living facility to serve her a warrant charging her with indecent exposure. She was handcuffed to her walker and placed in the back of a cop car. Before she got into the cruiser the deputies warned her not to put up a fight, and she playfully kicked at them. She cracked a joke when one of the deputies said not to kick him because he had a bad knee. Ruth replied with “I’ve got two bad knees!”

After arriving at the jail, the Ruth had her mugshot taken, spent a few minutes in a cell and left with an orange shirt with the words, “PERSON COUNTY Jail” on it. She didn’t spend more than a few minutes inside a jail cell for her nontraditional celebration, and she later returned to her assisted living home to enjoy cake with loved ones.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: