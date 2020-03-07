Chloe’s Kitchen: Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe

My sophomore year of college I became obsessed with creating the best chocolate chip cookie recipe. I would spend hours baking multiple batches of cookies tweaking the ingredients every so often. I am proud to report that I have a final recipe that will give you the best chocolate chip cookies!
INGREDIENTS
- 1/2 cup Granulated Sugar
- 3/4 cup Brown Sugar
- 1 tsp Salt
- 1/2 cup butter (Melted)
- 1 Egg
- 1 tsp Vanilla
- 1 1/4 cup All-purpose flour
- 1/2 tsp Baking Soda
- 4 oz semi-sweet chocolate chunks
- 4oz dark chocolate chunks
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat your oven to 350F
- In a large bowl whisk together the sugars, salt, and butter until you have a lump free paste
- Whisk in the egg and vanilla beat until you get fluffy ribbons
- Sift in the flour and baking soda, then fold the mixture with a spatula (DONT over mix. This will make the cookies tough)
- Fold in your chocolate chunks
- (OPTIONAL) Chill dough over night… the longer the dough “rests” the richer the flavour
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper
- Scoop the dough onto the parchment paper. Try to space them 4 inches apart.
- Bake for 12-15 minutes or until the edges have barely started to brown
- Cool completely before serving!
- Enjoy!!!
