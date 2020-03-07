Chloe’s Kitchen: Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe

My sophomore year of college I became obsessed with creating the best chocolate chip cookie recipe. I would spend hours baking multiple batches of cookies tweaking the ingredients every so often. I am proud to report that I have a final recipe that will give you the best chocolate chip cookies!

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup Granulated Sugar

3/4 cup Brown Sugar

1 tsp Salt

1/2 cup butter (Melted)

1 Egg

1 tsp Vanilla

1 1/4 cup All-purpose flour

1/2 tsp Baking Soda

4 oz semi-sweet chocolate chunks

4oz dark chocolate chunks

DIRECTIONS

Preheat your oven to 350F In a large bowl whisk together the sugars, salt, and butter until you have a lump free paste Whisk in the egg and vanilla beat until you get fluffy ribbons Sift in the flour and baking soda, then fold the mixture with a spatula (DONT over mix. This will make the cookies tough) Fold in your chocolate chunks (OPTIONAL) Chill dough over night… the longer the dough “rests” the richer the flavour Line a baking sheet with parchment paper Scoop the dough onto the parchment paper. Try to space them 4 inches apart. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until the edges have barely started to brown Cool completely before serving! Enjoy!!!

____________________________________________________________________________________________

I’m always looking for good recipes! If you have one you want me to try, hit me up on social media @RealChloeTyson on the Twitter and Insta! Also show me pics if you do try any of my recipes!

completly

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: