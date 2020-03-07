Chloe
Chloe’s Kitchen: Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe

My sophomore year of college I became obsessed with creating the best chocolate chip cookie recipe. I would spend hours baking multiple batches of cookies tweaking the ingredients every so often. I am proud to report that I have a final recipe that will give you the best chocolate chip cookies!

INGREDIENTS

  • 1/2 cup Granulated Sugar
  • 3/4 cup Brown Sugar
  • 1 tsp Salt
  • 1/2 cup butter (Melted)
  • 1 Egg
  • 1 tsp Vanilla
  • 1 1/4 cup All-purpose flour
  • 1/2 tsp Baking Soda
  • 4 oz semi-sweet chocolate chunks
  • 4oz dark chocolate chunks

 

DIRECTIONS

  1. Preheat your oven to 350F
  2. In a large bowl whisk together the sugars, salt, and butter until you have a lump free paste
  3. Whisk in the egg and vanilla beat until you get fluffy ribbons
  4. Sift in the flour and baking soda, then fold the mixture with a spatula (DONT over mix. This will make the cookies tough)
  5. Fold in your chocolate chunks
  6. (OPTIONAL) Chill dough over night… the longer the dough “rests” the richer the flavour
  7. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper
  8. Scoop the dough onto the parchment paper. Try to space them 4 inches apart.
  9. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until the edges have barely started to brown
  10.  Cool completely before serving!
  11. Enjoy!!!

I’m always looking for good recipes! If you have one you want me to try, hit me up on social media @RealChloeTyson on the Twitter and Insta! Also show me pics if you do try any of my recipes!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

