Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

WATCH: Dua Lipa ‘Lets Get Physical’ Work Out Video

Dua Lip is the Jazzercise instructor of our dreams! Dua Lipa dropped a fun, new five-minute workout video for her track “Physical”

Dua Lip is the Jazzercise instructor of our dreams! Dua Lipa dropped a fun, new five-minute workout video for her track “Physical”

Lipa leads a ’80s-style workout class in the clip, nailing moves like the Fonda, the Rump Shaker, and the Cry Baby. “Hey, I’m Dua and I’ll be your instructor today. Let’s start with a breathing exercise. Inhale. And exhale.” Lipa says at the start of the video.

“Physical” is set to appear on Lipa’s forthcoming album, Future Nostalgia that’s set to drop on April 3. She’s previously released the LP’s title track and “Don’t Start Now.” Join Lipa’s workout routine in the new “Physical” video above.

Twitter is absolutely loving the Music Video!!!

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Dua Lipa , Jazzercise , music video

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close