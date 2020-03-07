National
Joey Chestnut Eats 32 Big Macs In 38 Minutes… Sets World Record!!!

Holy Cow! I love McDonalds but I could never imagine myself being able to down 32 Big Macs! Joey Chestnut ate 32 Big Macs in 38 minutes!!!

Last year Joey Chestnut tossed back 10 pounds of shrimp for the World Famous St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship. He had also already set a world record and downed 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes at the 2018 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, but now he’s collected one more record by crushing an impressive 32 McDonald’s Big Macs in one sitting. Apparently it was a childhood dream of his.

Using UberEats, he ordered for 32 Big Macs, to beat the previous record of 30, from an Indianapolis-area McDonald’s. By the way one sandwich clocks-in at a 540 calories. Doing the math that means Joey consumed 18,016 calories and 15.36 lbs of burger, in case anyone’s wondering.

Now that he’s check this off of his food challenge checklist I wonder what’s next!

