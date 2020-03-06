WATCH: Demi Lovato Drops ‘I Love Me’ Music Video

I AM OBSESSED WITH THIS NEW DEMI LOVATO! Demi’s comeback is in full swing with the release of her latest single, “I Love Me.” The song is about Demi’s struggles with addiction and low-self esteem. The video has several Easter eggs in it too! The ambulance representing her OD, and the bride and groom running past representing her ex, Wilmer Valderrama who is now engaged. I also noticed the three men wearing matching suits seem to represent the Jonas Brothers. Demi shared her feelings about her latest single on Instagram.
#ILoveMe is OUT NOW!! I can't put into words just yet what this past year for me has been… but this song focuses on a lot of what's been going on in my head. We have good days, and we have bad days. The best we can do is be the best version of ourselves and celebrate that with those closest to us. Wanted to also give a special shoutout to all of my lovatics for always being there for me ❤️❤️2020 is OUR year!
Check out the video below.