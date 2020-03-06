Entertainment News
WATCH: Demi Lovato Drops ‘I Love Me’ Music Video

Demi Lovato DJ Khaled Tour

I AM OBSESSED WITH THIS NEW DEMI LOVATO!  Demi’s comeback is in full swing with the release of her latest single, “I Love Me.”  The song is about Demi’s struggles with addiction and low-self esteem.  The video has several Easter eggs in it too!  The ambulance representing her OD, and the bride and groom running past representing her ex, Wilmer Valderrama who is now engaged.  I also noticed the three men wearing matching suits seem to represent the Jonas Brothers. Demi shared her feelings about her latest single on Instagram.

Check out the video below.

