Dustin
HomeDustin

Coronavirus Causing Music Festival Cancellations!

Dave Matthews Band Indy Concert Photos (2018)

Source: Torrie Hudson / TorrieH.com

Oh man! This will certainly help keep the Coronavirus from spreading fast! It’s festival season and it couldn’t have come a worse time. Amazon, Netflix and Apple have all pulled out of SXSW. The Ultra Music Festival in Miami has been postponed. This could really start a domino effect and could affect Cochella, Lalapalooza, ACL, Bonnaroo and other festivals. Especially if this thing begins to get out of control here in the US. Lot’s of major cities have already confirmed the virus. This could also affect regular concerts as well. One of the biggest things we can do to keep it from spreading is stay away from each other! Concerts and Festivals involve thousands of people. That would kick start this virus in the US. I’ll keep you updated as things get cancelled.

Related: James Bond ‘No Time To Die’ Postponed Because Of The Coronavirus

CANCEL , cancelled , Concerts , coronavirus , Dustin Kross , Festivals , miami , Music , postponed , radionow 100.9 , Ultra Music Festival , UMF

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close