Coronavirus Causing Music Festival And Event Cancellations!

Dave Matthews Band Indy Concert Photos (2018)

Source: Torrie Hudson / TorrieH.com

Oh man! This will certainly help keep the Coronavirus from spreading fast! It’s festival season and it couldn’t have come a worse time. below is a list of festivals that have been postponed or cancelled! This could really start a domino effect and could affect Lalapalooza, ACL, Bonnaroo and other festivals too. Especially if this thing begins to get out of control here in the US. Lot’s of major cities have already confirmed the virus. This could also affect regular concerts as well. One of the biggest things we can do to keep it from spreading is stay away from each other! Concerts and Festivals involve thousands of people. That would kick start this virus in the US. This is so serious outside of the US, that Dublin has Cancelled their St Patrick’s Day Parade!!!

Related: James Bond ‘No Time To Die’ Postponed Because Of The Coronavirus

Cancelled or postponed

All March Madness games will be played without fans

Chicago St. Patrick’s Parade – Cancelled

James Bond “To Die Another Day” moved to October opening

Cochella moved to October 9-11 and 16-18 – Line-up

Stagecoach postponed to October 23rd – Line-up

Ultra Music Festival in Miami postponed to 2021

Pearl Jam World Tour postpone to further date

View this post on Instagram

As residents of the city of Seattle, we’ve been hit hard and have witnessed firsthand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate. Our kids’ schools have closed along with universities and businesses. It’s been brutal and it’s gonna get worse before it gets better. So we are being told that being part of large gatherings is high on the list of things to avoid as this global health crisis is now beginning to affect all of our lives. Unfortunately, communing in large groups is a huge part of what we do as a band and the tour we’ve been busy planning for months is now in jeopardy… We have and will always keep the safety and well-being of our supporters as top priority. So it is with deep frustration and regret that we are forced to make this most unfortunate of announcements… This scheduled first leg of our PJ/Gigaton tour will need to be postponed and shows rescheduled for a later date. We’ve worked hard with all our management and business associates to find other solutions or options but the levels of risk to our audience and their communities is simply too high for our comfort level. Add to that we also have a unique group of passionate fans who travel far and wide. We’ve always been humbled by this and respect their energies and devotion. However in this case, travel is something to avoid. It certainly hasn’t helped that there’s been no clear messages from our government regarding people’s safety and our ability to go to work. Having no examples of our national health department’s ability to get ahead of this, we have no reason to believe that it will be under control in the coming weeks ahead. Again, here in Seattle what we are witnessing we would not wish for anyone. What we do wish for the rest of the country is that they can avoid the harsh negative effects of this and retain their sense of community and take care of one another. Just as we look forward to our next concerts and the ability to gather together and play loud songs as energized as ever. We are so sorry… And deeply upset.. If anyone out there feels the same based on this news, we share that emotion with you. – Ed & Pearl Jam

A post shared by Pearl Jam (@pearljam) on

Full list of events that have been cancelled

