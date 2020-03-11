Coronavirus Causing Music Festival And Event Cancellations!

Oh man! This will certainly help keep the Coronavirus from spreading fast! It’s festival season and it couldn’t have come a worse time. below is a list of festivals that have been postponed or cancelled! This could really start a domino effect and could affect Lalapalooza, ACL, Bonnaroo and other festivals too. Especially if this thing begins to get out of control here in the US. Lot’s of major cities have already confirmed the virus. This could also affect regular concerts as well. One of the biggest things we can do to keep it from spreading is stay away from each other! Concerts and Festivals involve thousands of people. That would kick start this virus in the US. This is so serious outside of the US, that Dublin has Cancelled their St Patrick’s Day Parade!!!

Related: James Bond ‘No Time To Die’ Postponed Because Of The Coronavirus

Cancelled or postponed

All March Madness games will be played without fans

BREAKING: NCAA March Madness basketball games will be closed to public spectators https://t.co/zfFxWqxTue — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) March 11, 2020

Chicago St. Patrick’s Parade – Cancelled

James Bond “To Die Another Day” moved to October opening

Cochella moved to October 9-11 and 16-18 – Line-up

Stagecoach postponed to October 23rd – Line-up

Ultra Music Festival in Miami postponed to 2021

Pearl Jam World Tour postpone to further date

Full list of events that have been cancelled

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: